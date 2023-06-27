Big B breaks long-term 'bare feet' tradition

ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to meet and greet his fans on Sunday, who specially come to catch a glimpse of the actor outside his bungalow, Jalsa.

The past weekend was no exception. Big B waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence on Sunday. However, this time he broke his ritual of meeting the fans “bare feet”. Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he met his fans wearing shoes on Sunday as he had blisters on his feet. Big B also shared a string of images from the meet and greet session.