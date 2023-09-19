Big B inspires people on 'KBC 15': 'Status of life must read #hardwork'

IANS

New Delhi, September 19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an inspirational speech, saying how in today's digital era, we can make our lives as easy as social media.

The host of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, Amitabh began the episode 26th with a speech, leaving the audience spellbound.

Big B said: “If we wish, in today's era of social media, we could make our lives just as easy as social media itself in the following manner. May the page of our lives be filled with stories and posts of effort and hard work. The status of life must read #hardwork.”

“May inspiration, hope and dedication be on our friends list. May, courage and strength be our followers. May we be able, to tag our victories and poke our goals, and ask our challenges, ‘What's on your mind?'” shared the actor.

The actor went on to say: “And fill that space with a picture of life in which we can crop negativity, apply a filter to positivity, and make our lives brighter!”

“There's more… May every attempt we make go viral. May we get loads of likes and heart emojis of prayers. If the blue tick of self-confidence appears after our name, then there is no situation in life that can log your passion out! Thank you very much,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh has ‘Ganapath', ‘The Umesh Chronicles', ‘Kalki 2898 AD', and ‘Butterfly' in the pipeline.

