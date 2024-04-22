Big B plays Ashwatthama in mythological sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mumbai, April 22
After the recent poster featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the upcoming mythology sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled a new video asset. The special video introduces the character of Big B as Ashwatthama.
The video was unveiled in a projection in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, along with an exclusive glimpse on Star Sports amid the ongoing IPL 2024.
The video features multiple Indian languages spoken, with Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The video shows the character of a child inquiring Big B about who he is. Big B who's shrouded in bandages has different wounds, one from a gunshot, and tells the kid that his time has come to fight the ultimate battle.
The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.
The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.
