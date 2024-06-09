Big B to be seen in a special role in Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to portray the role of God in the upcoming Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate.

The film is a sequel to the 2022 Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate, in which Big B also made a special appearance. The cast includes Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala. Producer Anand Pandit spoke about Big B’s association with the franchise, “We shot with Amitabh Bachchan on June 6, and everyone on the sets was awestruck by his energy, dedication, legendary professionalism, and larger-than-life presence. He was a very special part of Fakt Mahilao Maate, and, to be honest, it is hard for me to imagine a project without him. Anyone who has worked with him once wants to work with him again and again.”

Fakt Purusho Maate has been written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. The film is expected to be released around Janmashtami this year.

