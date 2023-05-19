Big Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary hits Cannes 2023 red carpet, netizens surprised

ANI
Cannes [France], May 19
Haryanvi dancer and ‘Bigg Boss 10’ fame Sapna Choudhary, on Friday, made her Cannes debut. Sapna hit the red carpet wearing a pink stone-embedded Indo-western ensemble. For the glam, she opted for glowy make-up and tied her hair in a tight bun.
While posing on the red carpet, she greeted the shutterbugs with "namaste" gesture.
Sharing pictures of her red carpet look, Sapna took to Instagram and wrote, "Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance."
View this post on Instagram
Sapna’s appearance at Cannes surprised netizens.
"This is quite surprising," a social media user commented.
"A big achievement for Haryanvi industry..," another one wrote.
"Unexpected," a netizen wrote.
Actor Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, also reacted to Sapna's Cannes appearance.
"Sapnaaaaaaaa so so proud of u," she commented.
Prior to Sapna, other Indian divas including Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar walked the iconic red carpet in their stylish avatars.
Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.
