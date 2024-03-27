'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 27
Stand-up comedian and 'Bigg Boss -17' winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained by the Mumbai police after they were found smoking hookahs during a raid in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.
The Social Service branch of the city police conducted the raid at a hookah parlour located in Bora Bazar area of Fort around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, and the operation continued till 5 am of Wednesday, an official said.
"During the raid, the police found Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official said.
Police had received information that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlour in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs, he said.
Faruqui and others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said.
Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...