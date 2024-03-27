 'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

Munawar Faruqui



PTI

Mumbai, March 27

Stand-up comedian and 'Bigg Boss -17' winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained by the Mumbai police after they were found smoking hookahs during a raid in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Social Service branch of the city police conducted the raid at a hookah parlour located in Bora Bazar area of Fort around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, and the operation continued till 5 am of Wednesday, an official said.

"During the raid, the police found Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official said.

Police had received information that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlour in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs, he said.

Faruqui and others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said.

Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go, he said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

2
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

3
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

4
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

5
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

6
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

9
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

10
Punjab

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...

'They can't digest India's rise': Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...


Cities

View All

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Cattle found dead in canal, case registered

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from Enforcement Directorate custody

BJP holds protest march after AAP workers take to streets

Delhi has become ‘police state’: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents’ health at risk as city faces pollution crisis

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: DC

Jalandhar: 20 years on, parole jumper lands in police dragnet

Maximise tax collection, urges commissioner

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest