Pulkit Samrat's brother Ullas Samrat makes his debut in the LGBTQIA+ relationship drama TAPS. National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria along with Kashish Film has produced this short film. Directed by Arvind Caulagi, it premiered at the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival on June 8. Arvind is the writer and director of the film.

TAPS is a LGBTQIA+ relationship drama that effortlessly captures the essence of love and identity. Among the numerous films showcased at the festival, Director Arvind Caulagi’s short film, TAPS, which won the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant, was chosen for its world premiere under the Indian Narrative Shorts category.

Other than the film’s storyline, the lead actor, Ullas Samrat, received immense love and appreciation from the viewers at the screening for his debut. He says, “TAPS has been such an exciting journey for me. It was indeed an honour to be a part of such a great story. The response from the audience itself was very rewarding, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to make my debut.”