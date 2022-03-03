Big launch: Shanaya Kapoor ‘kickstarts her journey’, to debut as Nimrit in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak

The film also introduces two new artistes Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada

Big launch: Shanaya Kapoor ‘kickstarts her journey’, to debut as Nimrit in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak

Announcement poster of Bedhadak. Instagram/karanjohar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandiagrh, March 3

Quite like her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in Dhadak, a Dharma Productions film, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin her Bollywood career with Bedhadak, also a Dharma Production. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is also launching two other artistes Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Karan Johar made the big announcement on his social media handle. Sharing her first look from the film, KJo wrote: "Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen."

Here's his Insta post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The producer shared a picture of all three actors Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh in one frame. He captioned it, "We're bringing to you a new era of love - one that's filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed...Bedhadak. Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada! Directed by the exceptional Shashank Khaitan."

Check out the poster:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Soon, Shanaya too expressed her excitement about the project. She said, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family withBedhadak- directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love."

Take a look at Shanaya's Instagram post:

The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor who was seen in ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Shanaya Kapoor started her experience in the industry as an assistant director with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which stared Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also made appearances in Netflix's ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her first grand public was in 2019 when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris.

Karan Johar, who has launched many star kids in the past including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, also dedicated special posts for the other two actors of the film. He made sure to introduce the new talent individually.

Sharing Lakshya's first look from the film, Karan Johar wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan."

Here's Lakshay as Karan:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Lakshya has worked on various TV shows, including MTV India’s Warrior High, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus among more.

Lakshya also took to his social media to share the news. The actor said that he will be portraying the role of Karan in the movie. His caption read, “I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak. I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!”

Lakshya shares his feelings on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

The third actor to join Bedhadak is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. His poster from the movie was also shared by Johar as he mentioned in a post, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Meet Gufateh as Angad in the film:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

#gurfateh pirzada #karan johar #lakshya lalwani #shanaya kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

2
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

3
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

4
Nation

President Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA, US official on Russian S-400

5
Punjab

Low Success Rate: Last year, only 24% students cleared Foreign Medical Graduates Examination

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces indulging in war crimes, bombing civilian population: Ukraine minister tells UN

7
Punjab

Punjab shows ‘generosity’, allows three meetings in 3 days for Bikram Majithia in jail

8
Nation

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

9
Punjab

Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

10
Punjab

'Our kids in jeopardy, Punjab Congress leaders nowhere to be seen': Manish Tewari tweets on Ukraine crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender
Trending

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces indulging in war crimes, bombing civilian population: Ukraine minister tells UN

Allegations come amid Ukraine-Russia talks which are expecte...

Second round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place today

Second round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place today

First round of talks on Monday lasted for five hours and end...

SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

To effect this, the SBI has issued a circular as it fears th...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

BBMB row: Stop attacks on Punjab's rights, says AAP

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

After facing tough times, Ludhiana student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Patiala: Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon