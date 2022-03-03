Big launch: Shanaya Kapoor ‘kickstarts her journey’, to debut as Nimrit in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak

Tribune Web Desk

Chandiagrh, March 3

Quite like her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in Dhadak, a Dharma Productions film, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin her Bollywood career with Bedhadak, also a Dharma Production. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is also launching two other artistes Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Karan Johar made the big announcement on his social media handle. Sharing her first look from the film, KJo wrote: "Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen."

Here's his Insta post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The producer shared a picture of all three actors Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh in one frame. He captioned it, "We're bringing to you a new era of love - one that's filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed...Bedhadak. Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada! Directed by the exceptional Shashank Khaitan."

Check out the poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Soon, Shanaya too expressed her excitement about the project. She said, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family withBedhadak- directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love."

Take a look at Shanaya's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor who was seen in ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Shanaya Kapoor started her experience in the industry as an assistant director with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which stared Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also made appearances in Netflix's ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her first grand public was in 2019 when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris.

Karan Johar, who has launched many star kids in the past including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, also dedicated special posts for the other two actors of the film. He made sure to introduce the new talent individually.

Sharing Lakshya's first look from the film, Karan Johar wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan."

Here's Lakshay as Karan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Lakshya has worked on various TV shows, including MTV India’s Warrior High, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus among more.

Lakshya also took to his social media to share the news. The actor said that he will be portraying the role of Karan in the movie. His caption read, “I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak. I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!”

Lakshya shares his feelings on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

The third actor to join Bedhadak is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. His poster from the movie was also shared by Johar as he mentioned in a post, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Meet Gufateh as Angad in the film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

#gurfateh pirzada #karan johar #lakshya lalwani #shanaya kapoor