Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam demands Shalin Bhanot's eviction over misbehaviour; watch

Mumbai, October 10
'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a heated argument during a captaincy task in the upcoming episode.
Archana complains that Shalin misbehaved and pushed her, so she demands his eviction from the house.
With Nimrit being unable to handle the house as a captain, Bigg Boss in the upcoming episode will be announcing captaincy task for everyone but Nimrit.
Nimrit was announced the 'sanchalak' of the task. All the contestants were called in the garden area for a task.
Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are given buckets to put on their head and housemates have to drop different items into it. The one who will balance well will be the next captain of the house. All the contestants bring different items like shoes and bags to drop into the bucket.
Furthermore, Shalin brings a bag in a hurry and pushes Archana, which results in huge fight between them. Archana said that Shalin hit her.
"He should be evicted from the house," she added.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Nimrit has been questioned by the audience for being a weak captain and getting emotional all the time. She is often seen crying inside the house.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge
Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...
Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens
Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...
Uddhav Thackeray gets 'flaming torch' as poll symbol; EC asks Shinde to submit fresh list
EC allots ‘ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the par...
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges
The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...