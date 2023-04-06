'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gautam Vig sparks relationship rumours with mystery girl picture

Chandigarh, April 6
'Bigg Boss 16' fame Gautam Singh Vig, who has worked in TV shows like ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara’ ‘Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’, and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ recently shared a picture with a mysterious girl and it has left his fans wondering what’s cooking.
In the caption Gautam Vig, "Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya."
The mushy caption has left the fans curious and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship with this mystery girl or has a new project coming up.
A user asked Gautam to reveal the identity of the girl and if they are in a relationship.
One fan wrote: "Is she your girlfriend?" Another asked: "Who is she?"
Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both separated officially.
On the 'Bigg Boss 16' show, he and Soundarya Sharma were dating each other, but after their exit Gautam said in an interview that they both are not on the same terms like they were inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.
It’s a wait and watch till Gautam opens up about the post.
On the work front, Gautam is starring in the show Junooniyat on Colors.
