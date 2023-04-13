Bigg Boss 16-fame Shiv and Archana will appear in the premiere episode of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull’

Colors’ upcoming show Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull has stirred the curiosity of viewers with its promo. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will enter the show in its premiere episode. The two contestants, who had a tense relationship during their time on the reality show, will now be seen competing against each other here as well. With its unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, the show promises to keep viewers on the edge.

Archana Gautam

The show’s unique premise is what sets it apart from other reality shows on television. Punit Pathak, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Rubina Dilaik will also be joining the cast, adding to the chaos and drama. With the addition of Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani, the show promises to be very entertaining.

Shiv Thakare said, “I am excited to be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull and return to the audience that supported me in Bigg Boss 16. The channel’s new offering gives me a chance to revisit my favourite part, which is performing challenging tasks. I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience.”