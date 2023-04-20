Bigg Boss 16 fame, Shiv Thakare, joins "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13"

Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a comeback with its 13th edition and Shiv Thakare is all set to be part of it. He shared, “Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure like none other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life so far, and I’m thrilled to be part of this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss, and I feel like Bappa has granted my wish yet again. It’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.”