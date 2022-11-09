‘Bigg Boss 16’ housemates Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta call Abdu Rozik a biased captain

Mumbai, November 9
'Bigg Boss 16' housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have tagged Abdu Rozik, the cutest contestant of the house, as a biased captain.
A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram in which contestants were asked to rate Abdu's captaincy.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Abdu's favourites gave him 10/10 but Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta called him biased and said Abdu had given less work to his favourite contestants.
They said that Nimrit was only cleaning his room while others had many other household chores to do.
Later, Archana gave the lowest score to Abdu as the captain, which made the latter very angry.
She was heard saying that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time. He replied by saying, "If you are beemar, then you will also sleep. (If you are unwell, you will also sleep)." IANS
