'Bigg Boss 16': Manya Singh asks Abdu Rozik to hurl shoes at Priyanka Choudhary, netizens are angry

Mumbai, October 21
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Manya Singh got into a fight with housemate Priyanka Choudhary in a recent episode after which the former beauty queen asked the shows cutest contestant Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at the TV actress.
The fight began after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to prank Priyanka and Archana at midnight which did not go down well with the two.
While Priyanka and Archana questioned Nimrit, Manya joined them and said "Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh." It is not clear as to why Manya made such a comment. Social media users expressed thier anger at Manya's choice of words.
In another incident, Manya also asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes on Priyanka but the he decided not to.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...
Medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime successfully test fired from Odisha coast
The missile's strike range is between 1,000 km and 2,000 km
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years
After the ruling, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman cannot b...
Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed
The advanced light helicopter, carrying five Army personnel,...