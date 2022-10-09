'Bigg Boss 16': Shekhar Suman joins the show as host

Mumbai, October 9

Popular actor, anchor, and producer Shekhar Suman will be seen hosting a special segment of 'Bigg Boss 16' called 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. In this particular segment, he will be interacting with the contestants and enquiring about their overall behaviour inside the house.

While assessing their activities and terms with other contestants, he will be giving his suggestions to do well and be real on the show.

On talking about hosting this particular segment, Shekhar says that he is happy to be part of the show which has been running on TV for 15 years and entertaining the audience.

"It is one of the most popular shows and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed unbeaten success for 15 years," he shared.

Shekhar made his debut in Bollywood with the 1984 Rekha-starrer movie 'Utsav'. Later, he also appeared in popular sitcom 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' and hosted reality series such as 'Movers & Shakers', 'Simply Shekhar', 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' and recently he came as a co-judge along with Archana Puran Singh on 'India's Laughter Champion'.

Now, as he is going to be part of the most controversial reality show, he said: "Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. The show will also give viewers the chance to know the contestants they're rooting for. Season 16 of 'Bigg Boss' rides on a host of new twists and one of them is this special segment in the much-coveted show."

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

IANS

