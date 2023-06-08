'Bigg Boss 16' Sumbul Touqeer is working on a music video with sister Saniya

IANS

Mumbai, June 8

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who has become a household name post her stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house, is all geared up for her music video in which teams up with her sister Saniya.

Television stars are increasingly taking to music videos and Sumbul was to be seen in Fahmaan's latest video 'Beirada', but the final video was shot with Hiba Nawab.

At Munawar Faruqui's album launch on Wednesday evening, the actress was present and she spoke about her upcoming music video. "My next music video is very special for me, my sister and my father," she said. The two sisters share a close bond:

"The song has been sung by me and Saniya. We are trying our best to give our hundred per cent to it. The song is almost ready now and we are waiting to shoot. The video will be a big surprise for my fans." Conveying her best wishes to Munawar, Sumbul said: "He has sung the song really well. It is a beautiful song and the hard work of the team is clearly visible in it. Munawar is a very good person and I'd definitely love to work with him."

