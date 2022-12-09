'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta shown the exit door

Mumbai, December 9
Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran', has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
According to sources, Tina, who was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, was eliminated this week.
This comes after Sreejita De, who was evicted in the first week of the show, re-entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house on Thursday night's episode. A major showdown post her entry took place between Soundarya and Tina over tofu, where the latter cried inconsolably and was begging to go back home.
However, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room.
In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend, seems to have walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house voluntarily as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress observers meet Himachal governor ahead of MLAs' meeting to pick CM
The MLAs are expected to pass a resolution authorising the p...
Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Was interacting with the delegates at the fifth meeting of t...