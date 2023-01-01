Bigg Boss 16 to see rappers Ikka, Seedhe Maut and MC Stan perform on New Year special

Mumbai, January 1
Rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut will be entering the house to give a live performance along with rapper MC Stan for the New Year special episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
The trio will perform their super hit tracks to make the evening exciting for the audience. This is the first time a live concert will be held in 'Bigg Boss'.
Here's a glimpse of the perfomance:
View this post on Instagram
Shekhar Suman, meanwhile, will turn chef for his segment 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. The actor wishes New Year to all the housemates and presents a special spoof song for them.
He will make varied dishes using different recipes, keeping in mind the contestants and their relationships in the house. He has dedicated a special jalebi to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, and the 'Abdu Gulla' will be for contestant Abdu Rozik.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...