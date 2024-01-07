‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande upsets hubby Vicky Jain by calling him ‘faltu’

IANS

Mumbai, January 7

It seems the gap between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain has deepened and the actress would be seen venting it out in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

In a task on ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode, Ankita would be seen talking about Vicky, “Yeh faltu main ghuste hai… Munna toh kuch bolta bhi nahi hai. Faltu faltu faltu.”

An upset Vicky is heard replying, “I did not expect this from you. I may have come here to play a game, but we also have a relationship. I haven’t forgotten. Maybe you have.”

To which, Ankita asks if he thinks she would choose Munawar Faruqui over him and he replies that she already has.

The upcoming episode would have actress Tabu as the guest of the show.

In the previous ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Abhishek Kumar, who was shown the exit door by house captain Ankita Lokhande for slapping Samarth Jurel, was seen making an entry back. Salman reprimanded Samarth and Isha Malviya for poking him to a level where he had to fight back.

