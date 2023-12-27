‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita, Vicky get intimate on camera, fans get angry

Mumbai, December 27
Couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making news in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Be it their fights or their game plan, everything has come to notice. However, this time, it’s none of that as a video of the two getting intimate on the show has gone viral on social media, leaving many angry.
In a 24x7 live show, the couple were seen getting close under the blanket, shared by the gossip X page @BiggBoss_Tak.
The video, which is from the ‘Dum’ room where the couple are located, was captioned, “Ye Vicky bhaiya aur Ankita kya kar rahe hai family show me”.
However, this has led to different views in the section.
One said, “They’ve broken the rule. Evict them.”
“They are breaking rules,” said another.
A user demanded to not use personal videos for likes.
An angry user said, “Have some shame. Circulating such things for likes is shame. Everyone can see it’s just a cuddle. She always sleeps cuddling. She even said in an interview once that she never sleeps on her side, she always goes and cuddles.”
