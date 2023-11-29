 'Bigg Boss 17': Karan Johar to replace Salman Khan on weekend ka vaar this week? : The Tribune India

This week, 'Bigg Boss 17' witnesses intense drama in the house

Salman Khan, Karan Johar. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 29

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is likely to replace actor Salman Khan for the much awaited 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode of reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. As per sources close to the show, it is believed that this week viewers may watch Johar chastise participants in his own unique manner.

Incidentally, it will not be the first time that Johar will be taking over as host. The director who presented 'Bigg Boss OTT' for the whole first season was adored by many for his unvarnished viewpoints and being a brutally honest host.

'Bigg Boss 17' this week was intensely dramatic and highly entertaining. The week was full of problems, disagreements, and controversies, ranging from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain being able to talk with their parents to Neil Bhatt's nomination for the entire season. Here's a clip on Neil's nomination for the entire season:

Both the competitors and the audience were delighted by Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

After Khanzaadi and the other members of the Dum room got into a heated dispute once more, Ankita Lokande was offended that Neil Bhatt had nominated her.

Aishwarya Sharma and Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, square off over food, and their argument takes over the house. After Khanzaadi has a major tantrum about doing the housework, Aishwarya is clear that she had to cook her own meals.

Khanzaadi says that she will steal food from one of the makaans. Aishwarya snaps at Vicky for trying to get involved in the situation and tells him to mind his own business. She is adamant about keeping Khanzaadi from cooking among the other contestants. 

