'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra left in tears after housemates nominate her

Mumbai, October 17
In the first episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17', actress Mannara Chopra, who was the first contestant of the house, was nominated by most of the housemates, which led to her breaking down in tears.
‘Bigg Boss' announced the first nomination of the house and asked the housemates to name one contestant they think should be evicted.
Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and several others took Mannara's name and sent her to the ‘unsafe zone.'
Here's a clip from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
This shocked the actress, who revealed that the people who nominated her have been nice to her on the face.
“These people are so nice to me on my face and now are nominating me, this was not at all expected from Vicky at least. He has always been nice to me on my face,” Mannara said.
