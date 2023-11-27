‘Bigg Boss 17': Orry says ‘naak, jaw nakli hai' in pics, ‘photoshop ne banaya'

Mumbai, November 27
Social media rage Orry, who has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17' house was seen making some hilarious revelations about his pictures on social media.
Orry was seen sitting in the garden area of the house and was talking to Abhishek, Munawar Faruqui and other housemates.
He said that Abhishek and Samarth Jurel are wearing the same hoodie. To which, Samarth then replied that they have more similar things between them, hinting at Isha Malviya, who was first dating Abhishek and then the latter.
Check out this video from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
Abhishek was then talking about Orry's social media.
He said: “Aap kal bata rahe the ki mera har pose aesa hota hai. Photoshop main aesai kiya. Koi nahi batata.”
To which, Orry had a hilarious reply: “Kiyun nahi batayega? Mera har photo nakli hai. Naak nakli hai, Jaw nakli hai, waist and haath nakli hai. Sab photoshop main banaya.”
It is unclear, if Orry is a wild card housemate or a guest as he was seen attending the ‘Archie's' music album launch recently in Mumbai.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA on rescue operations
Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on
Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...
Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday
Farmer leaders say the next course of action of Samyukta Kis...