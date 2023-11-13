‘Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi over fight with Mannara, Katrina Kaif calms him down

Mumbai, November 13
What was supposed to be a fun and happy time turned into a serious situation after ‘Bigg Boss 17' host Salman Khan schooled Khanzaadi over fighting with Mannara Chopra in front of guest Katrina Kaif.
In the latest episode, Katrina made an appearance during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to promote their film ‘Tiger 3' and celebrate Diwali.
Khanzaadi got into a heated war of words with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif. While other housemates asked her to keep it down on the occasion of Diwali, the former continued with her word.
Salman stepped in and slammed Khanzaadi over her behaviour in front of the guest.
Check out a clip from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
"Khanzaadi aapko sirf ladna-jhadana hai kya is ghar mein? Katrina yahan pe aayi hai yahan pe Diwali pe aur yeh chal rha hai is ghar mein! Rubbish this is," Salman said.
Khanzaadi replied: "Sir she is talking behind my back."
An angry Salman said: "Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chaalu hi rehti hai aapki. Ghar pe bhi aisi hi ho kya? Line or limit cross na karein yahan par koi."
