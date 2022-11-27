Bigg Boss-fame Arshi Khan speaks up on Bilkis Bano case, 'Don't understand how people get away with such crimes'

ANI

Chandigarh, November 25

Bigg Boss-fame model Arshi Khan recently opened up about the Bilkis Bano case during the launch of her dream project 'Mission Nirbheek', an initiative emphasising women's safety and security.

Talking about the case, Arshi said, "I live in Maharashtra and the police is incredible over there. Even though I don't know much about the safety of women in all the states across the country, I don't know how the people in Bilkis Bano's case were acquitted. How were they freed? It amazed me how so much crime is committed every day. And I don't understand how people get away with it. Law should be equal for all and the people who commit such heinous crimes should be given strict punishment." For the unversed, during the post-Godhra carriage burning riots in March 2002, Bano was allegedly gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara.

The Gujarat government had granted remission to the 11 convicts in the case. On August 15, the 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, were released.

The move to free the convicts by the BJP government triggered a massive furore and drew censure from the Opposition.

However, the BJP government in Gujarat filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying remission was granted to the convicts as they had served 14 years in jail and their conduct was found to be good.

On women's safety in India, Arshi added," First of all, women should know how to protect themselves. Self-defence is a must. Women's empowerment comes later. We are launching this mission from Punjab and aim to take it to every corner of the country." She added, "Be it girls or women, one should always raise one's voice against violence, whether it is by their brother, father or husband. Such acts should always be opposed. Even I can carry bouncers with me, but I don't need them as I'm capable enough to defend myself."

On who her favourite contestant was at Big Boss 16, she said, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit for sure. They are my favourite contestants from Big Boss this time. However, I really want Priyanka Chaudhary to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16." Arshi has appeared in television serials such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Savitri Devi College, Hospital and Vish, in addition to Bigg Boss 11 and 14.

