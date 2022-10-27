Bigg Boss house turns into 'romance ka adda': Couples break rules, Abdu Rozik-Nimrit Ahluwalia create interesting love story

Mumbai, October 27
It's all about love in 'Bigg Boss 16', as going by the promo, the house has been divided into two parts: one is a boys' hostel and one is a girls' hostel.
Contestant Sajid Khan plays the watchman and Archana Gautam is the warden, as in the promo. Bigg Boss has given the housemates a task to create couples and the boys seem ready to go for it.
The watchman of the Boy's hostel is Sajid while the warden of the girl's hostel is Archana.
The brewing romance between Tina and Shalin can be seen, another love angle is of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, but going by the promo, the most interesting love story is of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik.
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
The boys are trying hard to break the hostel rules and woo their partners in the clip.
The caption on Instagram for the promo says it all: "Bigg Boss hostel hai banne ke liye pyaar ka adda." --IANS
