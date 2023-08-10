 Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Pooja Bhatt, Elvish, Manisha, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve are now the final five

Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Jiya Shankar in a still from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Instagram/jiyaashankarofficial



IANS

Mumbai, August 10

Just a few days left for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and an eviction took place which finally gave out who had made it to the Top 5. Contestant Jiya Shankar was shown the exit in a mid-week elimination.

Other contenders, who were up for eviction this week included Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav. The trio was nominated after a task they performed earlier this week.

After Jiya bade adieu to her friends in the house in the latest episode, Bigg Boss also announced the Top 5 finalists for this season. Pooja Bhatt, Elvish, Manisha, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve are now the final five.

In the latest episode, housemates were given the task where they found a large memory calendar placed in the garden area. Bebika flipped the pages, displaying memories of all housemates from the day the show premiered on June 17 to the present day.

After an emotional journey watching the calendar, a twist was announced.

Check it out:

As Bebika almost reached the last page, an announcement was made, and it was revealed that the evicted contestant's picture would appear on the calendar's final page.

Abhishek volunteered to turn the pages of the calendar. As he turned to the last page, everyone found out that it was Jiya Shankar who was set to leave the house.

Before leaving, Jiya thanked all the housemates and Bigg Boss for the journey she had in the competition.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

2
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

3
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

4
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

5
Nation

No-confidence motion against govt defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote; PM Modi says entire country stands with Manipur

6
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

7
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

8
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

9
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers’ strike from today

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion against govt defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote; PM Modi says entire country stands with Manipur

Opposition walks out amid PM Modi's reply to no-confidence m...

Opposition stages walkout during PM Modi’s address, say Manipur not mentioned in first 90 minutes of his speech

Opposition stages walkout during PM Modi’s address, says Manipur not mentioned in first 90 minutes of his speech

Purely political speech, lacked gravitas that we associate w...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

Minister Pralhad Joshi said he disturbs the House whenever P...

‘You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,’ Nirmala Sitharaman’s salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

FM powers PM’s Tamil push while intervening in the no-confid...

Day-5 of hearing on Article 370: Integration of J-K with India ‘absolute and complete’, says SC

Day-5 of hearing on Article 370: Integration of J-K with India ‘absolute and complete’, says SC

Five-judge Bench hearing petitions challenging validity of n...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh admn’s condition for admission under sports quota; says unequals must not be treated equally

Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh admn’s condition for admission under sports quota; says unequals must not be treated equally

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Delhi woman suspects sister of having extra marital affair with husband, tries to kill her

Delhi woman suspects sister of having extra marital affair with husband, tries to kill her

Man arrested for making ‘obscene gestures’ at woman at Delhi metro station

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler seeks Delhi court’s permission to appear virtually

Communal flare up in Gurugram was not pre-planned: Police Commissioner

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

2 brothers from Jalandhar stabbed to death in Himachal’s Nalagarh

2 brothers from Jalandhar stabbed to death in Himachal’s Nalagarh

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister