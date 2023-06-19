'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt talks about her battle with alcoholism says she was tagged 'alcoholic'

Mumbai, June 19
It's been just a few days since the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' commenced and the contestants seem to be warming up to each other and sharing details about their life.
Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety.
Here's a glimpse of the show:
View this post on Instagram
Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said: "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that.
Pooja was heard saying that men get the license by the society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering from alcoholism." "Women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic," she explained.
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann
CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...
Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada
Nijjar was designated a 'terrorist' by India under the strin...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM Biren Singh warns people
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor’s post in state universities
Proposed Bill has provision that the Chief Minister will be ...