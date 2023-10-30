Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav confirms being part of 'Temptation Island India'

ANI

Mumbai, October 30

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav will be seen participating in 'Temptation Island India'.

Elvish shared the update in one of his vlogs.

"I am very excited to be a part of 'Temptation Island India'. I like how honest this show is. When you're in a relationship, sometimes you need to be sure about how strong your connection is and if you can trust your partner. This show helps you do that, so you can see if your partner is really the right one for you. It's like a clear way to figure out your relationship," he said.

The show will be hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra.

All set to don the hat of a host, Karan Kundrra said, "I'm excited to be hosting the Indian version of the world-popular format, Temptation Island. Having personally enjoyed watching the show, I believe it's a refreshingly unique concept for Indian audiences, setting it apart from other reality shows. It's a thrilling journey where couples openly confront their issues and desires to test the strength of their love. Instead of discussing problems in private, these couples openly are going to confront their challenges to see if their love can overcome their desires."

Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on 3rd November on JioCinema.

