Bilal Amrohi announces a fictional series based on the famous film Pakeezah

The classic movie Pakeezah (1972) was driven by the sheer obsession of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi for the love of his life, Meena Kumari. Now, Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of Kamal Amrohi is set to make a fictional series that will capture the intense love story between the director and his muse. The series will feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the 16-year journey of making of the film. Poised to be mounted on a grand scale, reflecting the cinematic vision of Kamal Amrohi and the times he operated in, the series will be made under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

Says Bilal Amrohi, “It will be a tall order to do justice to the vision of my grandfather. I have heard stories of his tireless perfectionism and how he even drew the set design to the last detail, ensured that the costumes of the stars and each of the supporting actors were perfect, imported chandeliers from Belgium, and spent lakhs on the exquisite carpets. It is daunting to narrate the story of the making of the classic for today’s audience, but Yoodlee Films is as passionate about the project as we are. Together, we will hopefully pay the perfect tribute to the filmmaker whose obsession for perfection produced one of the landmark films of India.” — TMS