Billie Eilish addresses split from ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Happier Than Ever hit-maker Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford may have called it quits, but they’re ‘still friends’. The couple broke up in May. They had been together since October 2022.
Billie confirmed she was still single by taking to her Instagram story when she answered a fan’s question. The fan had asked if she was currently seeing anyone to which Billie replied “No Sir… (sic)”. This didn’t come as much of a shock to fans who had heard about the breakup months ago, but did confirm that Billie had not found someone new.
