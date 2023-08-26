Billie Eilish flies in economy class on commercial airline, gets praised

Singer Billie Eilish was spotted flying in economy class on a commercial airline a few days ahead of her show at Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK. The 21-year-old singer could be seen sitting on one of the passenger seats in an economy class of a commercial airline in a video uploaded via TikTok.
In the clip that soon went viral, she appeared comfortable despite not flying in a private jet. The footage went on to show Billie getting out of the airplane in an oversized blue hoodie and a grey hat.
