Billie Eilish parts ways from boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce have called it quits! The two were dating each other for more than a year. The parting comes amid rumours that Matthew cheated on the Grammy-winning artiste. In a series of Instagram Stories, Matthew confirmed that they had split. Matthew Tyler in his Instagram story called out Eilish’s fans, who supposedly flooded him with messages over their break-up.
Matthew Tyler wrote, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do…. Live your own life.” He also addressed the cheating rumours, writing, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and lying on the internet is dangerous.” — TMS
