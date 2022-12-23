 Billie Eilish shares 'Sultry Santa' look from 21st birthday bash : The Tribune India

Billie Eilish shares 'Sultry Santa' look from 21st birthday bash

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted at Billie Eilish's birthday party

Billie Eilish in her Santa dress. Instagram/billieeilish



ANI

Los Angeles, December 23

Billie Eilish looks 'happier than ever' as she poses for the camera in her new Holiday Season avatar.

The 'bad guy' singer recently took to Instagram to share some quirky snaps from her 21st birthday bash.

The pictures featured the 'I love you' singer with black hair, clad in a red-and-white Santa-themed outfit coupled with candy-cane hoop earrings.

The series of images also featured 'What Do You Mean' singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber in a black-and-white polaroid.

Check them out:

Fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to show their love and affection with heart emojis and fire emojis.

"LOVE YOU," Justin Bieber wrote. His wife Hailey shared heart-eyed emojis.

She was also spotted in an adorable snap with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The duo, who haven't publicly addressed the dating rumours, have reportedly been friends for years. Billie was last linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce after the two were spotted together on a weekend getaway in April 2021, reported E! News.

Prior to that rumoured romance, Billie quietly dated rapper Brandon Quention Adams for nearly a year before splitting in 2019.The singer opened up about the breakup in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry', saying, "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair, for him." However, apart from sharing rare insight on her breakup with Brandon, Billie has noted her preference in keeping the aspects of her romantic life lowkey, as per E! News. 

