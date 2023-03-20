 Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult : The Tribune India

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

Eilish's character was inspired by NXIVM cult and its leader Keith Raniere

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

Billie Eilish plays Eva in the series. Instagram/billieeilish



Los Angeles, March 20

The episode of 'Swarm' featuring Grammy-winning Billie Eilish has delivered one of the series' buzziest appearances.

'Swarm', co-created and co-executive produced by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, features a slew of celebrity cameos, including Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Set between 2016 and 2018, Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a fan of the fictional Beyonce-esque music icon Ni'Jah, whose love for her favourite singer crosses the line from obsessive to murderous. After setting off on a cross-country journey, she meets a slew of characters and commits a slew of crimes.

Alongside killing a string of haters in the name of her icon, Dre hits the road to see her favourite star at Bonnaroo despite not having a wristband, but gets pulled over in Tennessee by a racist cop.

While trying to get him off her tail at a gas station, a young white woman comes to her rescue, with Dre following her back to a compound full of more seemingly friendly women. It's a group led by Eilish's Eva, whose warm and inviting nature hides something more sinister underneath.

Eilish, who is in her acting debut, was suggested by Swarm casting director Carmen Cuba, Nabers told The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's a look at Eilish's Eva:

"When she pitched (Billie Eilish) for the role of Eva, we were like, 'Oh, she's really cool! Let's go with it!' And it worked out," said Nabers.

"She was great," he added.

While Eva said she "feels so drawn" to Dre and suggests she's "part of the tribe now," it becomes clear as Dre spends more time that Eva's setup is less a commune and more a cult.

The women wear the same colours and share the same body brands. Eva, the "female empowerment" group's executive director, hosts training and healing sessions with Dre, who gets lured in following a hike.

It's reminiscent of several Hollywood-adjacent cults, most clearly the NXIVM cult, which involved actresses like Alison Mack, who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence.

Nabers has said Eilish's character was inspired by that cult and its leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1,750,000 in the high-profile sex-trafficking case.

"There is a cult that existed in the world that was very prominent during that time," said Nabers referencing NXIVM.

"And that is the kind of true-crime element to that episode. And I think that when people think of the idea of artists or celebrities, there is this idea of thinking about the cult of Taylor Swift, or the cult of the Beatles or whatever. What we were really interested in was just seeing someone who worships at the altar of 'something', and (exploring) this idea of what is the cult of the mind."

Eventually, Eva's entrancing aura turns dark, her manipulations of Ni'Jah's biggest fan pivoting to unsettling threats after Dre begins to seriously question the women she's surrounded by. After their attempts to isolate her through meditative sessions, taking her phone and cleaning the blood from one of her murders out of her car's backseat, Dre decides it's time to move on even if Eva doesn't agree.

The result is Eilish's Eva getting run over multiple times by Dre, along with several of her cult members.

IANS

#Billie Eilish

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

3
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

4
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

8
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

9
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

10
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

National Security Act slapped on Amritpal's five associates, Punjab police suspect 'ISI angle'

IG Sukchain Singh Gill said Amritpal is also likely to be bo...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

'Pakistan’s spy agency ISI is behind instigating and funding...

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Sikhs protest at British High Commission in New Delhi over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women