Binge watch these spine-chilling horror flicks this Halloween

To tickle your spooky spines, here are some of the best horror shows/films on OTT that are perfect for celebrating Halloween. Turn off the lights and enjoy these horror stories with friends, family or alone if you’ve have courage!

The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video

This chilling six-episode series comes to you from the producers of Dracula and Sherlock. The show takes you into the dark recesses of a woman’s life, who wakes up every day exactly at 3:33 am, infamously known as the devil’s hour. This British-origin series stars Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi and Phil Dunster in the key roles.

Bulbbul on Netflix

This Anvita Dutt Gupta-directed film is a much-watch on Halloween. Produced by Anushka Sharma, this supernatural film is set in 19th-century Bengal and is a treat for those who love folklore. The story is about a man who returns home after years to find his brother’s child bride now grown up and abandoned, and his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths. It stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam among others.

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya on Disney+ Hotstar

To redeem her career, officer Avani Raut (played by Tisca Chopra) arrives at the infamous Shilaspura to handle a case. When faced with age-old superstitions and myths, Avani sets out to find the truth. This supernatural thriller is a dark tale of cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Saw on Lionsgate Play

For the lovers of a classic, a cult franchise in honour of every Halloween spirit, Saw (six installments) is one of the highest-grossing horror film franchises of all time in its category. This six-part franchise focuses on the character of John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer, who rather than killing his victims outright, traps them in situations that he calls ‘tests’ or ‘games’ to test their will to live through physical or psychological torture, believing that if they survive, they will be ‘rehabilitated’.

Goodnight Mommy on Prime Video

As twin brothers (Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) farm estate, they find her with a bandage-clad face. As a series of ominous events occur, they are forced to wonder whether the woman they fall asleep with is even their mother at all. This chilling horror film is directed by Matt Sobel.

All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix

If you are a fan of K-dramas, this Korean horror show makes for an interesting watch. Unleashing zombies on a heavily attended high school, what starts as a science teacher’s cover-up becomes a catastrophic pandemic. Watch it this Halloween for the scary experience.