Bio boosters is a popular alternative to surgery when it comes to skin and hair rejuvenation

With the onset of the festival season, many go for a variety of skin and hair beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures in order to improve their looks.

The latest trends in the beauty world are skin rejuvenation via bio facials, hair rejuvenation via growth factors, face lift via non-surgical means like threads, botulinum toxin and fillers. For skin and hair rejuvenation, bio boosters offer an alternative non-surgical option.

Area of operation

This is modern medicine taking advantage of the body’s own natural and organic healing properties to regenerate damaged cells at specific sites and in this case, one’s face.

Treatment areas include forehead lines, frown lines, brow shaping, cheek defining, bunny lines, crow’s feet, under eye dark circles, lip wrinkles, chin creasing, naso-labial folds, marionette lines, jawline, back of the hands and neck wrinkles.

Reverse the change

Everyone experiences facial changes with age as the elastic and collagen fibres degenerate. The affected areas generally include the cheeks, the eyebrows and other areas around the eyes, the jowls and the neck. The result is distortion of smooth textures and sagging skin on the face. The changes are more pronounced or significant on the lower area of the face which is subjected to major movements during the lifetime like chewing, smiling and speech. Trying to reverse the change has been the major challenge for the dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons.

With time the medical research found other procedures such as non-surgical modalities for facial rejuvenation like Radiofrequency for visible superficial rhytides , Botulinum toxin for periorbital wrinkles, glabellar lines and wrinkles around the frown area and fillers for deep naso-labial folds. However, none is too effective for saggy skin around the lower jaws which tends to give the face an old appearance. Low jowls deeply change the face shape. This modification is accentuated by the adherent aspect of the chin area.

Thread over scissors

Surgical lift on this area can provide scars and has disadvantages like a long downtime and high cost. A thread lift is a good alternative to the more invasive surgical procedures necessary to correct problems in sagging faces especially in lower jaw areas. Thread lifts cost less and require less downtime for many people.

The thread lift provides an actual ‘lift’, and is a semi-invasive procedure. However, a lot of factors determine the final outcome of success in a thread lift.

Dynamics of thread lifting

Considering the ease and non-invasiveness of the procedure, it is fast becoming a growing aesthetic demand for the sagging lower face. Since there is no major surgery, under local anaesthesia only, cost and downtime is much less, the procedure is very advantageous for many.

Focus on forehead

As we age, our eyebrows begin to droop, which results in an angry, worried, or tired appearance. Brow elevation (also known as brow lift or forehead lift) is a way to elevate and stabilise the droopy eyebrows. A brow lift is designed to correct the ageing features, restoring a more youthful, rested appearance with uplifted contours and improved tone in facial skin and underlying muscle.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)