Bipasha Basu drops cute video of her 'water baby' Devi

Mumbai, November 14

Actor Bipasha Basu on Tuesday shared a cute video of her "water baby" Devi from their family vacation in the Maldives.

Bipasha took to Instagram story and treated fans to a new glimpse of her daughter's vacation mode.

Devi is seen wearing a cute yellow bikini. She is seen looking outside the window and watching the sea.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Water Baby." Bipasha also posted a video of Devi wearing her sunglasses.

The video captured Devi in a pink top, matching hat and white sunglasses.

Along with a post, she wrote, "My Sunglass Model..takes after mamma.Love for sunglasses." The actor on Monday, shared adorable family moments from her vacation.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned a year old on November 12. They are celebrating Devi's first birthday to the fullest.

Bipasha took to her Instagram and treated fans to a sneak peek into their vacation.

In the video, Bipasha with her husband Karan and daughter can be seen enjoying themselves in a pool while watching the scenic view around and having floating breakfast.

Bipasha and Karan also gave a kiss to each other.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Through her eyes everything is a first... makes us look at everything that God has made with more curiosity, wonder and appreciation. Thank you Devi." Bipasha on Sunday shared a cute picture of Devi from the day she was born.

Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The magic of birth..9 months in mamma's belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives..Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her... and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day...She is truly Ma's mishti blessing to us..Our Lakshmi Ma..." Sharing her best wishes for everyone on the occasion of Diwali, she said, "Happy Diwali to everyone.. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us.. So grateful.. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi" Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple had on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. ()

