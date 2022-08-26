Bipasha Basu gives a glimpse of Karan Singh Grover's 'Dad Mode' and it will make you go aww: watch video

ANI
New Delhi, August 26
Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Friday shared a cute video of her husband Karan Singh Grover.
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped the reel video, which she captioned, "Dad Mode @iamksgofficial Singing to baby, talking to baby ... soothe's the baby in the womb."
In the video, Karan could be seen close to his wife's baby bump and singing for his unborn child. Soon after the 'Raaz' actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute messages for the couple.
"God bless u both u," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Ohhh, how sweet Mr. Wood bee Daddy." "Crying happy tears so so so beautiful thu thu thu touchwood "another fan commented.
Here's the adorable video:
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha and Karan, recently officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.
"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.
Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.
Here are the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.
