Bipasha Basu is 'so over the moon' as daughter Devi turns 3 months old

ANI

Mumbai, February 13

Actor Bipasha Basu, on Monday, penned an adorable note as daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turned 3 months old.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a monochrome picture which she captioned, "Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her ... is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon."

In the picture, Bipasha could be seen holding her daughter.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor R Madhavan wrote, "Oh it's just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug." A fan wrote, "Love this picture!!!"

"Ohh my!! God bless you Bipasha and your lil one," a fan commented.

She also shared a picture with her daughter and husband Karan Singh Grover from their celebration on her stories and wrote, "Happiest 3 months." Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

