Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy with bold pics, ‘a creation manifested by our love’

Mumbai, August 16

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, on Tuesday, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

In one of the images, Karan is seen cradling Bipasha's baby bump and kissing it.

For the special photoshoot, the parents-to-be chose to twin in white shirts.

Take a look at their special pictures:

Bipasha also thanked everyone for showering the couple with "unconditional love" over the years.

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," she added.

Ever since Bipasha shared the news, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Love," actor Abhay Deol commented.

"Congratulations," Malaika Arora wrote.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

