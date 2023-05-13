Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate 'happy 6 months to their heart' Devi

ANI
Mumbai, May 13
Actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable wish for her daughter Devi as she turns six months older on Friday.
Basu took to her Instagram on Friday to drop an adorable picture featuring husband Karan Singh Grover holding Devi dressed up in white-coloured baby clothes with yellow print.
A balloon and a t-shirt saying " 1/2 way to one" can also be spotted surrounded by several gift boxes and soft toys. The caption of the post read, "Happy 6 months to our hearts. Devi. Thank you to everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts. Grateful."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Basu loves sharing her daughter's pictures and cute videos on her social media handle. Recently she shared a clip in which she referred to her little daughter as an athlete.
Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.
The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
