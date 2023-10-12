Bipasha Basu shares 11-month-old daughter Devi's favourite expression

Chandigarh, October 12
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are embracing the joys of parenthood, and their adorable daughter Devi has taken center stage in their lives. The couple frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of their little one with their fans, and today, as Devi turns 11 months old, Bipasha couldn't resist sharing a photo that's bound to warm hearts.
The photo, capturing Devi's charm, is accompanied by a heartfelt note from Bipasha. It reads, "Oh My God!!! Devi’s favorite expression these days... learned from her papa And Oh My God!!!! Our Devi turns 11 months old today. Time is flying soooo fast! And she is growing up to be such a joyful, loving, intelligent, and affectionate baby girl. So grateful for this bundle of joy. Durga Durga."
What's touching about this mother-daughter moment is how Bipasha acknowledged Devi's favorite expression, which she humorously noted the baby learned from her father, Karan. In response to this, Karan swiftly added in the comments section, "I didn’t teach her! She just picked it up when she saw me do it."
Check out the cute picture:
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha Basu has faced body-shaming trolls post-pregnancy, but she remains unfazed and unbothered by the negativity. Addressing the trolls, she confidently told Network 18, "I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered." Karan chimed in with a smirk, "As long as they’re watching us, it is okay."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India terms Hamas assault on Israel a ‘terror attack’, but pushes for talks and two-state solution
230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first ch...
Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways
First Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinia...
India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength
Canada Lower House Speaker skips P20 meeting hosted by India
Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees
Hamas rejects two-state solution and is sworn to Israel’s de...
Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court
Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says unborn chil...