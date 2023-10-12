Bipasha Basu shares 11-month-old daughter Devi's favourite expression

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are embracing the joys of parenthood, and their adorable daughter Devi has taken center stage in their lives. The couple frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of their little one with their fans, and today, as Devi turns 11 months old, Bipasha couldn't resist sharing a photo that's bound to warm hearts.

The photo, capturing Devi's charm, is accompanied by a heartfelt note from Bipasha. It reads, "Oh My God!!! Devi’s favorite expression these days... learned from her papa And Oh My God!!!! Our Devi turns 11 months old today. Time is flying soooo fast! And she is growing up to be such a joyful, loving, intelligent, and affectionate baby girl. So grateful for this bundle of joy. Durga Durga."

What's touching about this mother-daughter moment is how Bipasha acknowledged Devi's favorite expression, which she humorously noted the baby learned from her father, Karan. In response to this, Karan swiftly added in the comments section, "I didn’t teach her! She just picked it up when she saw me do it."

Bipasha Basu has faced body-shaming trolls post-pregnancy, but she remains unfazed and unbothered by the negativity. Addressing the trolls, she confidently told Network 18, "I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered." Karan chimed in with a smirk, "As long as they’re watching us, it is okay."

