Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of Devi on Daughter's Day: 'Our biggest blessing'

Recently, Bipasha opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart

Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi. ANI



Mumbai, September 24

On the special occasion of Daughter's Day, actor Bipasha Basu penned a sweet message for her daughter Devi on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a playful video of Devi and Karan Singh Grover.

Sharing the video, she wrote,"Blessed are those who have daughters. Daughter’s day is everyday for us. Our biggest blessing … Our Mishti Devi." 

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, Bipasha opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart during a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live.

She revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. She said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother and father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I will not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers. When you give birth you don't want anything to go wrong with your child.

Bipasha shared how they came to know about VSD (ventricular septal defect).

The actor added, "We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We have heard about it, when kids grow it shuts on its own. We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur when we came out of the hospital. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."

The actor revealed how she and Karan made themselves ready to get their daughter operated. She continued, "Last three months we are fine but the first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. She is a fighter. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three months old."

Talking about Daughter's day, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as the Daughters' Day in India while World Daughters' Day is on September 28. Different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

