Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of her daughter Devi's "first birthday party" as attendee

Mumbai, December 22
Brimming with joy, Bipasha Basu is creating memories with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their cute daughter, Devi. She keeps treating her fans with lovely family pictures. Recently, the stunning couple, along with their daughter, attended the birthday party of 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan's little daughter Dua.
She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the birthday celebration featuring the little girls.
In the pics, Devi can be seen enjoying the company of her little friend and birthday girl, Dua, in several photos and videos. The two little princesses are decked up in endearing frocks with similar patterns and big back bows.
A few days ago, Bipasha shared a glimpse of her family vacation. In the picture, Devi sits next to Santa Claus while doting mother Bipasha can be seen looking at her. Karan can be seen striking a pose with actor Vivan Bhatena.
Bipasha didn't show the face of her daughter and used an emoji.
She also shared a video of Devi playing in a park and captioned it, "Nature lover." Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.
The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."
Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.
'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14
The body of the suspect David Kozak, who was named by local ...
Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari
Was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee se...
In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31
The schools include all government, private, aided and recog...