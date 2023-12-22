Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of her daughter Devi's "first birthday party" as attendee

ANI

Mumbai, December 22

Brimming with joy, Bipasha Basu is creating memories with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their cute daughter, Devi. She keeps treating her fans with lovely family pictures. Recently, the stunning couple, along with their daughter, attended the birthday party of 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan's little daughter Dua.

She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the birthday celebration featuring the little girls.

In the pics, Devi can be seen enjoying the company of her little friend and birthday girl, Dua, in several photos and videos. The two little princesses are decked up in endearing frocks with similar patterns and big back bows.

A few days ago, Bipasha shared a glimpse of her family vacation. In the picture, Devi sits next to Santa Claus while doting mother Bipasha can be seen looking at her. Karan can be seen striking a pose with actor Vivan Bhatena.

Bipasha didn't show the face of her daughter and used an emoji.

She also shared a video of Devi playing in a park and captioned it, "Nature lover." Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

#Bipasha Basu #Instagram #Mumbai