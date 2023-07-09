 Bipasha Basu's Sunday is loaded with Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi's love : The Tribune India

  Bipasha Basu's Sunday is loaded with Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi's love

Bipasha Basu's Sunday is loaded with Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi's love

Bipasha Basu shares a new picture of father-daughter duo

Mumbai, July 9

Actor Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of how her Sunday morning looks like with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha posted an adorable picture of a father-daughter duo and called them her life.

She captioned the post, "My life."

In the frame, Karan can be seen looking at the camera while holding Devi in his arms.

Karan was dressed in an all-black outfit while his little fashionista wore a white tee and brown printed skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a matching bow-styled hair band and boots.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "What a blissful sight!!!" "Picture to treasure!, another commented.

Another commented, "Mishti is a doi... Adorable princess Devi with her cutie pie daddy."

From holding first time Devi in his hand to spending the night singing lullaby to his daughter, Karan shares a special bond with Devi.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

