Birthday bash for Sudhanshu

Sudhanshu Pandey recently celebrated his birthday on the sets of Anupamaa. The actor shares, “My birthday wasn’t different from last year because I was shooting then as well. There was a cake-cutting ceremony on the set by the production house and it was a great feeling to savour it with the people you are literally living with on a daily basis. Though our producer Rajan Shahi could not be present, he was the one who made sure that the cake was there.”

Talking about his most memorable birthday gift ever, Sudhanshu says, “When I was eight, we used to live in Nainital. I used to love skating and my father had gifted me a pair of skates that had red fiber wheels! I remember I was so elated.” About what he gifted himself this year, the actor adds, “I think the biggest gift is that I’m healthy and happy. I have a family that I go back to every day and I think God has been very kind.”