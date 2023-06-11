Birthday vibes

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani is currently shooting for Chhorii 2. In one of his interviews, the actor revealed that he sleeps in his van at times and only gets an hour free in the day. Gashmeer has turned a year older on June 8. Looking back on his life, he feels that amidst all the hard work he has done, he never really celebrated it.

He says, “As I turned a year older, I have realised we work so hard to make our everyday lives better. We give our best to excel in every area of our lives but we often forget to celebrate our wins. It’s important for our mental health to celebrate ourselves, our quirks, and our little wins, especially modest, everyday ones. There is much joy in seeing and appreciating the ordinary things in life.”

On the professional front, the actor has Tu Zakhm Hai 2 and Chhorii 2 in his kitty.