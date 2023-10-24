Bishan Singh Bedi funeral: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia in tears; Kapil Dev, Sharmila Tagore attend last rites

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

In a poignant gathering of sporting legends and film stars, the funeral of cricket icon Bishan Singh Bedi, who breathed his last at the age of 77 in Delhi, saw heartfelt farewells from family and friends. The former India captain had battled illness for the past two years, enduring multiple surgeries, including one on his knee a month ago.

Among the prominent attendees at the funeral were sporting luminaries like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and Mohammad Azharuddin, along with the elegant presence of actress Sharmila Tagore. The loss of this cricket legend left the nation in mourning.

Here are stills from the last rites:

Many pictures from the funeral were being shared on social media:

Emotions ran high as Angad Bedi, Bishan Singh Bedi's son, clung to his wife Neha Dhupia for support during the heart-wrenching farewell. In a touching tribute on Instagram, Angad shared a photograph of his late father and penned a letter that captured the essence of the man he admired and cherished.

Angad acknowledged that his father's demise was as unexpected as one of his legendary spin balls, but he found solace in the fact that Bishan had lived a fulfilled life. He wrote, "Isn't it completely in Dad's character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming. While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless, and full life that inspired many."

Here's the tribute:

Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, Angad thanked everyone for celebrating his father. He concluded, ““Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru. He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now.”

