‘Biwi’ Katrina Kaif’s mischievous wake-up call for hubby Vicky Kaushal has ‘Phone Bhoot’ twist

Mumbai, October 26
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had a rather terrifying wake-up call just two days after Diwali. It so happened that Vicky was woken up from his peaceful slumber by an alarm tone on his wife Katrina Kaif's phone.
The actor took to his Instagram to share the video of the same. He captioned the video: "Biwi ka loving wake-up call".
The audio in the post is Katrina's dialogue from her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' in which she stars along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Katrina will be seen essaying the role of a ghost in the film, which happens to be her first movie after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal last year in December.
Katrina's co-star in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of Vicky's post and put up a laughing reaction to Vicky's predicament in the video.
On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.
The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of India's first field marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’
‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...